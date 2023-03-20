Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,766 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

