Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 23.8% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

