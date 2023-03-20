Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

