Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

