Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

PANW opened at $189.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,579.03, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

