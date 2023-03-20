Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 305,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 526,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

