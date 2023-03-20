Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

