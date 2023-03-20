Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $712,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QID. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $45,685,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 572,558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $8,762,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 70.8% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 357,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124,132 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QID opened at $19.56 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

