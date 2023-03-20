Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $633.69 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

