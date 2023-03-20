Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

