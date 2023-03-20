Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTRG opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

