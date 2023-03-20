Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $213,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

