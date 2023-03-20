Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $106,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $96.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

