General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.15 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

