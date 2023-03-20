General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

