Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $162.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

