Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 357,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.34 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
