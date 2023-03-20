Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 357,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.34 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.