Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.