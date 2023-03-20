Gradient Investments LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

