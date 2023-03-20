Gradient Investments LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

