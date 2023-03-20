Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 300.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

