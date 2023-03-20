Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

