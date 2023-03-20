Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

