Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $108.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

