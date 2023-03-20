Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

SLV opened at $20.63 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.