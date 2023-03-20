Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Purchases $61,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Greif by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.