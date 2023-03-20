Gries Financial LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

