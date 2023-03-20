GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 448,972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

