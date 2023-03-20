Guggenheim Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $220.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

