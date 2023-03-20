Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 174.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

