HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stake Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

