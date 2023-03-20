HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 142,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

