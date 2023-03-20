IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

