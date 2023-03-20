IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

