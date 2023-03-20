IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 263.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH opened at $36.72 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

