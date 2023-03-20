IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $125.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.