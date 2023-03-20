IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

