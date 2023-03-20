Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $77,496.57 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,642,117.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

NASDAQ PI opened at $126.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

