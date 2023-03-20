Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Purchases 2,485 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of RILY opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $851.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.