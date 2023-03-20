Insider Buying: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Buys $130,605.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

