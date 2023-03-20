Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 33.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

