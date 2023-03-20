Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

About Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

