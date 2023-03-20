Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) SVP Sells 540 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPK opened at $128.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

