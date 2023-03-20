Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anthony Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76.
Destination XL Group Trading Down 11.9 %
Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on DXLG. StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.