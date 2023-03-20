Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Destination XL Group by 419.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 484,204 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXLG. StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

