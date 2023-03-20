Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Sells $84,412.44 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HAYW stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

