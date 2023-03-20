Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 7,541 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

