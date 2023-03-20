Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

