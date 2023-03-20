Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells 823 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $59.96 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About STAAR Surgical

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

