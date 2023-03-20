Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 2,986 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,784 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $71,019.84.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

Sunrun stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

