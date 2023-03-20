Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $133,344.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.78 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

